Cheap broadband bills and no price hikes make TalkTalk fibre deals a great choice

When we think about affordable broadband deals, TalkTalk is never far from our minds. With monthly bills starting at under the £20-mark for its very cheapest plan, you can see why. But if you can get fibre broadband where you live, we reckon TalkTalk's superfast offering is even better value.

One of the ISP's main selling points is the fact that unlike some broadband providers (yes BT and Virgin, we're looking at you!), TalkTalk guarantees that the bills you sign up for at the outset are the ones you'll pay for the duration of the 18 month contract. No hikes, no hidden charges and, at the moment, not a penny to pay when you sign up either.

But that doesn't mean you'll be paying over the odds for your internet. You're only looking at a very reasonable £23.50 per month for its entry-level Faster Fibre broadband. Need more speed? Crank things up to almost double the average speed (67Mb) with its Superfast Fibre plan and pay only an extra £2.50 each month.

The one thing to watch...TalkTalk says that this pricing is for a limited time only (without giving an actual end date). So if you like a look at the plans below, you'd better seal this fibre broadband deal quickly before it disappears

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deals:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm

Here we have it, one of the cheapest fibre broadband plans out there and it's coming from one of broadband's best known names. TalkTalk is offering fibre for the incredibly affordable price and it's not even charging any upfront fees. High speed internet bargains really don't get any better than this...

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm

...or do they? We'd actually venture to say that TalkTalk's faster internet is even better value. This is the package you want if you have a lot of bandwidth-hungry folk in your household or if you need the connection speed to support 4K TV streaming or seamless gaming.

