Carphone Warehouse is cutting Samsung and iPhone prices but just for this weekend

There seems to be a recurring theme in the world of tech deals, all of the best promotions are thrown at us with some extremely tight deadlines to score that coveted discount on top gadgets.

Most recently, Carphone Warehouse - one of the big names of the phone world - went live with a flash sale across a range of Samsung, Google and iPhone deals. And when we say flash, we really mean it, with this promotion coming to an end on Monday.

So if you get in over this weekend, what can you get? Well, Carphone is currently offering some discounts on a Samsung Galaxy S10e contract, impressive price cuts on the iPhone 11 and XS and a hefty £100 in cashback on the affordable Galaxy A40. There's even a cheap plan on the Google Pixel 3a for the camera fanatics.

So no wasting time (the clock is ticking after all) we've listed all of these Carphone Warehouse deals below so you can find the contract that works best for you. Or if you don't find the prices matching what you were hoping for, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals around.

Limited time iPhone, Google and Samsung deals from Carphone:

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.