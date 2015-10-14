This is Toyota's plan to stop making gas and diesel cars

While petrol-reliant cars will not be completely eliminated in the future, especially in some regions of the world, Toyota is predicting gas and diesel car sales will be near zero in about 30 years.

The car maker's main focus is to cut carbon-dioxide emissions from its own fleet by more than 22% of its 2010 global average by 2020, and 90% by 2050, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In order to do this, Toyota says gas-electric hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen-powered fuel-cell cars and electric vehicles will make up the majority of its fleet in the future.

A cleaner fleet

Toyota's future, cleaner fleet will be reliant on the sales of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles and its hybrids cars like the Prius.

It says it has already sold about 8 million hybrid cars to date, and it expects to sell a further 7 million hybrid cars in the next 5 years.

And while sales of its fuel cell powered cars are currently lower than Toyota had initially expected, the company is predicting sales will reach 30,000 annually by 2020.

Unfortunately, besides saying electric cars could make up Toyota's future fleet, it didn't reveal any other details about its plans for the development of an electric car, though it should be noted that the company says fuel cell cars have a longer driving range than electric cars.