Dyson's rumored electric car better not suck

Documents released by the UK government may have accidentally revealed that vacuum-maker Dyson has an electric car in the works.

The UK government's National Infrastructure Delivery Plan explained that it will provide £174 million (about $246 million) in funding to help Dyson develop "a new battery electric vehicle at their headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire," according to The Guardian.

"This will secure £174m of investment in the area, creating over 500 jobs, mostly in engineering," the report continued, saying Dyson would join other non-traditional car makers building EV cars.

From vacuums to an EV?

It may not seem like a typical move for a company like Dyson, going from vacuums and fans to electric cars, however, last year, Dyson CEO Max Conze reportedly said he was "ruling nothing out" when asked if he was interested in making electric cars.

The company last year also signed a development deal with Sakti3, a startup that is making batteries that can double the lifespan of a battery. Without too much of a stretch, we imagine developments in this category could be used in an electric car that relies on batteries as well.

The section in the report from the UK government that referenced Dyson's electric car plans have since been removed, unfortunately.

It now references Dyson by only saying that a grant of £16 million (about $22.5 million) will be provided to the company "to support research and development for battery technology at their site in Malmesbury."

Of course, if Dyson is making an electric car, maybe it will be able to vacuum its insides all by itself.