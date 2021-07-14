Can't find PlayStation 5 in stock? This PS5 restock ballot could be the answer

Finding where to buy a PS5 continues to be a lottery for many, with stock often selling out in mere minutes once they’re announced by a retailer. The situation has improved slightly in recent months, but securing a PlayStation 5 remains a challenge, even though Sony’s next-gen console has been on sale for over seven months.

If you don’t have time to monitor your phone for PS5 restock alerts and updates, Box.co.uk is running a PS5 ballot, which will allow successful entrants to purchase a PS5 bundle. The retailer has run a similar ballot system with Xbox Series X stock.

The bundle includes a PS5 disc version, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an extra DualSense controller and a Logitech G923 Racing Wheel. It costs £849.99, which is actually sees you saving £18.98, if you were to buy all the bundle items separately.

While this bundle is obviously more expensive than buying the PS5 on its own for £449.99, it could be a great option for those who simply want to be able to make a purchase without rushing or feeling like they need to be aware of every stock drop each week. The bundle includes one of the best racing wheels around for driving fans, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily one of the best PS5 games to date.

How to enter the PS5 restock ballot

Simply enter your email address to be in with a chance of winning an invitation to purchase. As Box.co.uk’s webpage notes, entrants to the ballot are not guaranteed the chance to purchase the PlayStation 5 bundle, and if the bundle is not claimed and paid for within the allotted time then it will be offered to the next customer at random.

Entrants are also automatically enrolled into the Box.co.uk email database to receive information on PlayStation stock, promotions and offers, so by entering the ballot you’re agreeing to let Box.co.uk use your email for marketing purposes.

Lucky entrants will be contacted by email, and you can remove yourself from the ballot and Box.co.uk’s mailing list here. As each wave of stock arrives, each draw will be announced 24 hours before it happens on Box.co.uk’s social media channels.

You can also enter multiple emails to increase your chances of success, but Box.co.uk operates a strictly one console per customer policy.

The PS5 restock ballot will close when supply can no longer keep up with demand, and all email contacts will be informed of when this occurs.