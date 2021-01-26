BT's new broadband deals offer big cash incentives but there are better options

As the UK's most popular supplier of broadband deals, BT is likely the place where your search for a new internet plan will begin. And while BT does have some strong offers, looking elsewhere could secure you a much better deal.

BT's two main internet plans - the Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 - supply fast speeds, topping out at 67Mb and Mastercard incentives up to £110. And while that is excellent and one of the best we've seen from BT in a while, a few others sneak in to beat it.

Virgin has been the obvious choice for fibre broadband deals for a while with its M100 plan. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb while only charging £24 a month to get it. It even throws in a £75 Amazon voucher for good measure.

However, Virgin doesn't cover the whole of the UK and has a lot of blank spots. If you find yourself in one of those, TalkTalk and Plusnet have some excellent solutions with low costs, fast speeds and big incentives.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £70 Reward card

BT's Fibre 1 plan is looking pretty affordable right now. There are no upfront costs and then on a monthly basis you're paying just £27.99. For that price, BT will supply you with speeds averaging 50Mb. That's going to easily be enough for small families, all streaming, gaming and working at the same time. On top of the speeds and price, BT will also throw in a £70 Mastercard.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £31.99/pm + £110 Reward card

Normally, the Fibre 1 plan above feels like the better value of the two and yet, right now BT's Fibre 2 is a brilliant choice. You're paying £31.99 a month while securing speeds averaging 67Mb - plenty for big households working from home and streaming a lot. On top of the speeds and pricing, BT will up your Mastercard value to £110 with this plan.

Alternative broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Neither of BT's plans, while great deals, are the cheapest options around. For a few quid less a month, you can greatly increase your speeds with Virgin. With this plan, you pay just £24 a month for speeds averaging 108Mb. On top of that, Virgin will throw in an impressive £75 Amazon voucher.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £24 per month + £80 voucher

The Virgin plan above is excellent but it isn't widely available across the country. If you're in an area that can't get Virgin, this plan from TalkTalk is an excellent alternative. It supplies speeds averaging 67Mb - plenty for most big households - while only charging £24 a month. You also get a voucher that can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | FREE activation | £22.50 per month + £50 Mastercard

Finally, if you want fibre on a budget, Plusnet is likely going to be your best option. It supplies speeds averaging 36Mb while only charging £22.50 a month. That alone is a really affordable offer but Plusnet goes the extra step by including a £50 Mastercard, effectively taking your costs down to £19.722 a month.

