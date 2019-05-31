BT's new brilliant fibre broadband deals shave over £100 off the normal price

As much as you may not like it, when your internet contract runs out you will have to track down a new broadband deal. Bit of a chore right? Well what if you were rewarded with money for sorting your new internet package, well...kind of.

BT has become adept in the art of giving away the perfect freebies with its fibre broadband deals. Ranging from smart speakers to vouchers, the ISP has done it all. But through it all, BT has a consistent favourite - BT Reward Cards.

These are in essence pre-paid Mastercards that you get for signing up with BT. With values exceeding £100, BT's reward cards are especially worth your time right now.

Going with BT's Superfast Fibre 1 or Superfast Fibre 2 packages could effectively save you around £6 a month thanks to these reward cards, a pretty worthwhile overall saving.

You can see the stand out deals from BT below

BT's new fibre broadband deals + BT reward cards

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £110 BT reward card

The cheaper of BT's new main fibre broadband deals, BT Superfast Fibre is arguably the best value package. For average speeds of 50Mb you will have to pay £29.99. That is a price that rockets down to an effective £23.87 after you apply the value of the £110 pre-paid Mastercard.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £120 BT reward card

Stepping up in speeds, Superfast Fibre 2 offers a speed increase of 17Mb, meaning average speeds of 67Mb. That's perfect for a bigger family home or a collection of heavy data users. But with that speed increase comes a £10 a month price jump. Apply the pre-paid Mastercard and it comes to an effective £33.32

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £39.99pm + £110 BT reward card

If broadband alone doesn't feel like enough, BT's Starter package throws in a few extra parts to make it worth your while. Alongside superfast 50Mb speeds, you also get fibre TV, free BT Sport and a £110 BT reward card. That's a massive amount of value in one broadband package.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.