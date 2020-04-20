BT's latest broadband deal is a belter - its lowest price ever and an £80 reward card

BT has two moves with its most popular internet package - drop the price or go all out with big financial incentives. Clearly this week its gone ahead and doubled down, pairing the two options into one truly tempting package.

Not only is BT's Fibre 1 package at its lowest ever price of £27.99 but BT is also offering an £80 reward card on top. Either of these factors alone aren't anything too special - BT does them all the time! But together, they make one of BT's strongest offers we've seen in a while.

After you take into account the value of that Mastercard, you're effectively paying just £24.65 a month for BT's speeds averaging 50Mb. BT is also offering an £100 Mastercard on its Fibre 2 plan but we feel the best value is the former option.

The one thing you will need to take into account here is that the UK wide lockdown has caused issues with broadband installation. If you have a phone line, it's all good! You can simply install your broadband yourself. If you don't have a phone line, you will have to wait a while until you can get things installed. Try 4G home broadband if you need a temporary solution

Below you'll find everything you need to know about BT's latest offering and see a few of the biggest competing broadband deals.

BT's lowest price broadband deal:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | £9.99 delivery | £27.99pm + £80 Mastercard

BT remains the most popular ISP around and, this is easily its best offer. Dropping by a pound per month, this is officially the lowest BT has ever priced this offer. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb for £27.99 and an £80 Mastercard, effectively dropping the cost down to just £24.65.

A sampling of the other broadband deals available:

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.95 per month (£20.95 for existing customers)

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £22.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed - exactly the same price as its 35Mb plan. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £20.95.

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE set-up | 110+ TV channels | £29.99 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £29.99 per month you get...deep breath...100+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles. Beat that, BT!

