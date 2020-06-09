BT's current broadband deals are the best they've been in a very long time

Despite being the most popular option around, BT is rarely anywhere near the cheapest provider out there for broadband deals. Right now however, it's looking like the best value it has been in as long as we can remember.

Across both its main Fibre plans and on its cheapest broadband and TV offer, BT is offering up some really handsome savings. All three currently come with substantial pre-paid Mastercards thrown in and two of them have seen considerable drops in price.

Those two factors put together means that when it comes to BT broadband deals, you can currently save up to £224 and get the lowest prices BT has put on for a while. See...we told you they were good!

Yes, these aren't the absolute cheapest fibre broadband deals out there or the lowest cost for broadband and TV deals but for fans of what BT offers, they could be well worth snapping up.

BT's great value fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 68Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £34.99 £31.99 + £100 reward card

This package very rarely comes down to a price this low but right now you can get it for £31.99 a month. On top of that, BT is now throwing in £100 Mastercards, effectively bringing the cost you're spending down to £27.82 - an excellent price for these kind of broadband speeds from BT.

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £28.99 + £80 reward card

The cheaper of the two packages, if you're just looking for BT fibre internet on a budget, this could be a great choice. You're paying £28.99 a month and for that price, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 50Mb. Plus, BT is throwing in £80 reward cards.

BT Entertainment with Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £38.99 £32.99 + £80 reward card

BT's best value plan has seen a considerable drop in price recently, now sitting at just £32.99 a month. On top of that, just like the above offers, you're getting a Mastercard valued at £80. That pricing scores you Now's Entertainment TV package with Sky Atlantic, over 300 box sets and more. Plus speeds averaging 50Mb.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

