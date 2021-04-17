BT's broadband deals are offering price cuts and massive £90 cash incentives

BT's broadband deals are a popular option, offering superfast speeds and a host of great features, but the provider can also be pretty expensive. Luckily, in it's latest round of offers, those prices have come down significantly.

Both BT's Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 plans look like great ways to go right now. BT Fibre 1 - the more affordable of the two - currently costs just £27.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb.

That alone would make this a pretty great value offer but then BT also throws in a £60 Mastercard on top. If you need faster speeds, BT's Fibre 2 package will be worth the price increase.

It's currently down from £31.99 to £29.99 a month and gets you speeds averaging 67Mb. Pair that with the £90 Mastercard on offer and BT's Fibre 2 plan becomes one of the best options around right now.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £28.99 £27.99/pm + £60 Reward card

The cheaper of the two plans, BT's Fibre 1 plan is great for those who are more interested in keeping things affordable. For £27.99 a month, you'll get speeds averaging 50Mb. That's going to work great for small families who stream in HD a lot, work from or have multiple devices in the house. BT will also throw in a £60 Mastercard with this plan.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £31.99 £29.99/pm + £90 Reward card

If you know you'll need faster speeds - maybe for gaming, UHD streaming or you live in a large household - BT's Fibre 2 plan will be the better route to take. Along with the 67Mb average speeds you get with this deal, BT also ups the Mastercard value to £90. For all of that, you're paying just £29.99 a month.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

