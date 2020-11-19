BT's Black Friday broadband deals are here - big cash incentives and free months

We've already seen a number of Black Friday broadband deals go live, with a host of internet providers launching their best prices of the year. But now, the provider that most people will have been waiting for has launched its deals - BT.

The big-name provider is offering Black Friday promotions across all of its broadband deals. However, its two faster fibre plans are where you'll see the best value.

On both its Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 plans, BT is offering a quadruple threat. Not only are the prices looking affordable at BT's lowest, but the brand is also offering your first 3 months for free. On top of that, both plans include a hefty Mastercard incentive and have seen their upfront costs completely removed.

Go for Fibre 1 and you'll receive a £60 Mastercard, upgrade to Fibre 2 and that increases to £100. We've listed these two offers from BT below.

BT broadband deals: see this offer in full

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

