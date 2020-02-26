BT fibre broadband deals hit their lowest price ever - but is it the best option?

While BT is repeatedly one of the most popular ISPs on the market, it also routinely flys right over the competition in terms of price, charging some pretty hefty monthly bills. So when BT announced it was offering its lowest price ever, it was time to celebrate...right?

Well despite hitting its lowest price on its Superfast Fibre package at £27.99, BT is still more expensive than a lot of its competition. For deals with similar or faster speeds, you can get a lower cost from Vodafone, Plusnet, TalkTalk and the Post Office.

That's not to completely rob BT of this value, this is still its lowest ever price on one of its most popular plans and it still costs far less than similar options from Sky, Virgin and John Lewis.

Really, it all comes down to which provider you like being with for your fibre broadband deals. If you like BT, then now is an excellent time to invest in it. However, if you hold no allegiances, one of the below plans could be a cheaper option.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's lowest price broadband deal:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | £9.99 delivery | £27.99pm

BT remains the most popular ISP around and right now, this is easily its best offer. Dropping by a few quid a month, this is officially the lowest BT has ever priced this offer. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb for £27.99 - just watch the 24 month contract.

View Deal

The cheapest fibre broadband deals around:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm

While you can get better speeds for a similar price below with Vodafone, this TalkTalk offer lands you with some of the cheapest fibre broadband bills around. There are no upfront costs and you're getting speeds averaging 38Mb for just £22.95 a month. Or for £3 extra a month, you can land speeds averaging 67Mb.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £23.95 per month (£21.95 for existing customers)

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £23.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £21.95 This works out as the best price around for internet.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. You can upgrade to faster speeds of 66Mb for an extra £4 a month and still get the cashback.

View Deal

Today's best broadband deals