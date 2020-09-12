BT broadband deals are a top choice with cheap bills, fast speeds and cash incentives

If you're looking to get your internet sorted this weekend, BT could be the perfect provider to go with. Across two of its broadband deals, it's providing fast speeds, cheap bills and a big incentive.

These two plans are BT's Fibre 1 and Fibre 2. Go with the first option and you'll pay just £27.99 a month while scoring speeds that average 50Mb. While that is already a strong package, BT is then also throwing in a £70 Mastercard on top.

Speeds a bit too slow for you? BT's Fibre 2 deal ups the price you're paying to £29.99 a month but also increases your speeds to 67Mb. Like the plan above, you also get a Mastercard, this time with a value of £110.

Whichever of the two packages you prefer, these are two of the best fibre broadband deals around. You can find out more below.

BT broadband deals: see this discount in full

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip-and-pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

