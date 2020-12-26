Boxing Day Nintendo Switch deals: sales on accessories, games and bundles now live

If you've just unwrapped a brand new Nintendo Switch console, you're in luck. The Boxing Day sales are here to offer up plenty of Nintendo Switch deals so you can grab everything you need for less.

However, if you didn't quite manage to snag a hybrid console this year there are plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles still on the shelves, and at some excellent discounted price as well.

You'll find everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the Pro Controller on sale right now, with all the best Boxing Day Nintendo Switch deals available just below. If you're after more Nintendo Switch bundles or Nintendo Switch Lite sales, however, check out our dedicated guide to getting the best price possible.

Boxing Day Nintendo Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch | Ring Fit Adventure: £339 at Currys

You're saving about £5 on the overall cost of the console and popular fitness game Ring Fit Adventure here. That's an excellent result considering this peripheral hardware has been incredibly difficult to get hold of over the last few months.

Nintendo Switch | free Stealth carry case: £279.99 at Argos

This week's Nintendo Switch bundles aren't saving you a load of cash on included games, but Argos is throwing in a free Stealth carry case when you pick up a console this week. Stock is organised by location, so you may have two separate orders shipped to you here if you're out of stock locally.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: £229 at Currys

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle would previously set you back closer to £245, but Currys' latest sale has it down to just £229 right now. That's a stunning price on one of the best (if not the best) games to hit the system. Grey Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £219 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing for just £219 at Currys right now - that's a good £15 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you've been waiting to get to your deserted island. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

Boxing Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £44.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £10 on the latest Animal Crossing title, and one that took 2020 by storm. If you've been holding out for Christmas to get your hands on your very own deserted island - and all the characters that come along with it - you'll want to take advantage of this Boxing Day Nintendo Switch deal.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £44.99 £36.99 at Currys

You can also save £8 if you're looking for a hit of nostalgia, with the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection dropping down to just £36.99 at Currys right now. That means you can grab Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy all for less.

Boxing Day Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a massive discount but the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some price cuts ahead of the Currys Boxing Day sales. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £59.99 at Currys

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con rarely drop their prices, but you can pick up a pair of neon red and blue controllers for just £59.99 right now. That's £10 off the RRP and perfect if you want to get some multiplayer action in.

Nintendo Switch Elite Edition Deluxe travel case: £14.99 £9.99 at Game

Perfect for Switch or Switch Lite, this travel case has space for 14 game carts, an elasticated band to hold Joy-Con grips (or an extra Joy-Con controller) and a small pouch for cables, screen cloths, and headphones.

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC UHS-I memory card: £40.99 £22.27 at Amazon

You'll need an external source of memory if you're going to be playing many digital games as the Nintendo Switch itself doesn't have too much space by itself. That means this saving on the official Switch microSDXC card is perfect to get you up and running quickly.

More Nintendo Switch deals

