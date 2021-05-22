Both Vodafone and Virgin are offering fantastic broadband deals this weekend

If you plan to use the likely rainy weekend to track down some broadband deals, two options stand out above the rest, offering super-fast speeds, low prices, and some tempting cash incentives.
These two plans come from Virgin and Vodafone, and, while Virgin does have the faster offer - Vodafone is the one that most will be interested in. That's because it will only cost you £22 a month while securing speeds averaging 63Mb.
And on top of that, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 voucher that you can use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. Virgin on the other hand is slightly more expensive at a price of £24.
However, for the money you're getting some seriously impressive speeds averaging 108Mb. That's perfect for larger families who are looking to play games, stream in UHD and more. Plus, like Vodafone above, you'll get a cash incentive - a £50 Amazon voucher.
These two fibre broadband deals in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan is the best overall value fibre plan out there right now. It gets you speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22 a month. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 Amazon, M&S or Tesco voucher. That as a whole is a price you're not going to beat without seriously reducing your speeds.View Deal
Virgin M100: 18 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £50 Amazon voucher
If you need something faster and don't mind paying slightly more for it, this M100 plan from Virgin will be a great way to go. It costs £24 a month while getting you speeds averaging 108Mb. Like the option above, you also get a voucher to use at Amazon, this time with a value of £50.View Deal
Read more:
- TechRadar's full guide to today's best broadband deals
- Want to try something different? How about 4G home broadband?
- Got a need for speed? Use our very own broadband speed test