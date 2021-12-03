Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have beaten their Black Friday price

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there's an excellent discount on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that's even better than the prices we saw during the sales.

Normally £349.95, Amazon has slashed the price of Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones to just £219, saving you £130.95 and bringing them within a few pounds of their lowest ever price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

During Black Friday, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones hovered around £260, before dropping to £255 just after Cyber Monday - so this is the best deal we've seen for quite some time.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £219 at Amazon

Save £130.95 - For class-leading noise cancellation, look no further than the Bose 700, currently on offer at a great discount over at Amazon. While not having the best battery life, the pair offers a rich, detailed sound that's simply a blast to listen to, and well worth the discounted cost.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among the best over-ear headphones you can buy today, offering a stylish design that stands out from the crowd, excellent active noise cancellation, and a fun, lively audio performance.

Their lightweight design makes them ideal for commuters, while 11 different levels of noise cancellation means you can decide exactly how much ambient sound you want to hear.

These headphones also apply noise cancellation to your voice when you're making phone calls, using microphones to isolate your voice and reject environmental noise - this means that your voice sounds clearer to the person on the end of the line, with less background noise getting in the way of your conversation.

While the Bose headphones don't offer the sonic dexterity offered by our favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, they're very enjoyable to listen with. Their battery life is also about 10 hours shorter than the XM4, but you do get a total 20 hours of playback, which should be fine for most users.

In any case, this discount makes the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 a very attractive prospect, especially if you're shopping for a Christmas present.