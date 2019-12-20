Blizzard Holiday sale saves 50% on WoW Battle of Azeroth, Diablo III and more

Not to be outdone by the Steam Winter Sale, Blizzard (home of franchises like World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Diablo) is getting into the holiday spirit with deals of its own.

The Blizzard Holiday Deals sale is a well-timed digital sale for those looking to pick up last minute Christmas treats, and will be welcomed by those looking to pick up Blizzard's titles as (on PC at least) they tend to be exclusive to Blizzard's own store and so are unlikely to be found on sale elsewhere.

Blizzard Holiday sale – Top picks

So what's the best of what's on offer? Take a look at our picks below:

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Save up to 50% off Battle for Azeroth Standard Edition or 35% on Digital Deluxe Items, as well as 50% off the first month subscription for new players. Subscription includes access to both World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic.

Overwatch - Get 25% off Standard Edition, 50% off Legendary Edition, and 75% off Legendary Upgrade for PC.

Hearthstone - Blizzard is offering the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle, which will add the new Dame Hazelbark Druid Hero and Card Back to your collection. Also includes 30 card packs, including six packs each from five different expansions.

Diablo III – Get up to 50% off the core game and Reaper of Souls add-on. Discounts can also be found for Eternal Collection, Battle Chest, Rise of the Necromancer, and Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe.

StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II – Get up to 33% off StarCraft Remastered, upgrades and bundles along with 25% off of the StarCraft II Campaign Collection and 33% off of the StarCraft II Campaign Collection Deluxe.