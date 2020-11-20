Black Friday headphones deals: save on Bose, Jabra, and Sennheiser cans

Black Friday headphone deals may not officially start until November 27, but Amazon has kicked off the sales season in earnest with a number of fantastic early discounts. We're seeing Black Friday headphone deals hitting all areas of Amazon's expansive repertoire right now, from true wireless earbuds all the way through to some of our favourite ANC over-ear cups.

The top deals we've seen so far include discounts on over-ear headphones, true wireless earbuds, and neckbuds from the likes of Bose, Sennheiser, and Jabra – and our favourite has to be the Jabra Elite 85 noise cancelling headphones.

Costing £279.99 at launch, Amazon has slashed the price of these fantastic over-ear headphones to just £169.99, saving you an enormous £110.

We're rounding up all these Black Friday headphone deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Black Friday deals available across the web. We're also rounding up al the latest Black Friday Amazon deals right here on TechRadar as well.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals in your region.)

Shop all the Amazon UK Black Friday headphone deals

Today's best Black Friday headphones deals

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45H: £89.99 £69 at Amazon

Bag yourself a neat £20 saving on these Jabra wireless earbuds. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: £149.99 £79 at Amazon

Save an enormous £70 on these great wireless earbuds. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on these fantastic, running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.

View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones: £159 £99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones from Sennheiser. They come with a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, an a comfy fit that makes them suitable for long listening sessions.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 150BT wireless earbuds: £59.99 £43.95 at Amazon

These wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5 technology for a stable connection, 10 hours of battery life, and multipoint connectivity to allow for two devices to pair with the buds. View Deal

Sennheiser CX 350 BT wireless earbuds: £89.99 £60 at Amazon

If you want aptX connectivity to allow for Hi-Res Audio and the ability to control your music with your voice, opt for these wireless earbuds instead – now with nearly £30 off.View Deal

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: £139 £117.99 at Amazon

These Bose SoundLink headphones can connect wirelessly to your devices and offer 15 hours of playtime – and they're now over £20 cheaper for Black Friday.View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds: £149.95 £99 at Amazon

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's an early Black Friday deal to grab onto. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free: £179.95 £105.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for some half-decent sound from true wireless earbuds, these Bose earbuds are ideal – especially for working out. The fit is a bit open and they can protrude somewhat – but for this price, we're willing to overlook that.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These Sennheiser earphones are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and with £90 off, they're back down to an all-time-low price. They come with active noise cancellation, incredible sound, and sleek looks, they're a great choice.View Deal

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Not in the UK? Never fear. We've been rounding up the best Black Friday headphone deals in every region below: