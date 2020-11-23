Black Friday headphones deals: check out these huge savings on noise-cancelling headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones are an essential purchase for anyone who wants to listen to their music in total peace, and there are lots of early Black Friday headphones deals on the best models you can buy today.

We've been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals in the run up to the big day on November 27, and we've spotted some fantastic discounts in the US and the UK, on everything from over-ear cans to noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds. (Not in the US / UK? Scroll down for the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in your area.)

The top deal in the US is on the Sony WH-1000XM3 – since they were usurped by the XM4 earlier this year, the price has plummeted to just $214, saving you $135 on these class-leading headphones. If you'd rather opt for the newer model, you can also get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $278, which is a saving of over $70.

In the UK, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £149, or if you're in the market for some over-ears, the Philips PH805 have been slashed to £77.99, saving you over £80.

On both sides of the pond, we've also seen the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro hit their lowest prices ever, costing $189 in the US and £199 in the UK – if you're after more deals on the Apple earbuds, check out our guide to the best Black Friday AirPods deals.

We've rounded up the best noise-cancelling headphones deals for you below, starting with the US. if you're in the UK, scroll down for the top prices in your region.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals (US)

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

For something a little more lavish, check out the very best from Apple's other excellent range of headphones - the Beats Pro. With full active noise-cancellation, these are a great option for a busy commute or working environment, and with 22 hours of battery life, they can go the distance as well.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $199.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. We'd recommend acting fast, as deals like this tend to expire very quickly – though you should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199 at Amazon

Not sure about buying from Woot? You can still save a lot of money on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, which has cut the price of the earbuds to $199.99 ahead of Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as impressive as the $194 we've seen in previous days, it's still a great saving, and you have the added peace of mind that comes with shopping from a trusted retailer.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $339 at Amazon

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. $40 isn't the best deal we've ever seen, but this is still a decent saving.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the noise-cancelling cans at this price. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on these class-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins. With outstanding audio quality, aptX Adaptive support, and a dapper design, the PX7 are ideal headphones for anyone who's looking for stellar sound performance.View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $369 $299 at Amazon

Save $60 on these fantastic Shure noise-cancelling headphones. With an expansive, convincing sound, sturdy build, and good ANC, the Aonic 50 are well worth considering if you need a pair of great-sounding over-ear headphones.View Deal

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are $20 off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale – and while it's not the lowest price we've seen, it's still pretty good. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $214.99 at Focus Camera

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this stellar Black Friday deal from Amazon. View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on these stellar wireless headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a dynamic sound that belies their cheap price.View Deal

Cleer Flow II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $149.99 at B&H Photo

These Google Assistant-equipped headphones feature what Cleer calls 'hybrid noise-cancelling technology', apparently suppressing noise of up to 30 decibels. A 10-minute charge gets you two hours of listening time, according to the manufacturer. Expect this deal to last until early December.

View Deal

Cleer Ally Plus Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $149.99 $74.99 at B&H Photo

Save half on these more premium wireless earbuds from Cleer, which offer up to 30 hours of listening time between the battery charge and the included charing case. Active Noise Cancellation lets you focus on listening to your music or podcasts, but you can also switch on Ambient Mode if you want more awareness of your surroundings. View Deal

AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC: $299.95 $109.99 at Amazon

Save nearly $200 on these noise-cancelling headphones, which come with a 30-hour battery life, a foldable design, and a brilliant sound for the price.View Deal

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals (UK)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £279 at Selfridges

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: £299.99 £219.959 at Amazon

Save £130 on these class-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins. With outstanding audio quality, aptX Adaptive support, and a dapper design, the PX7 are ideal headphones for anyone who's looking for stellar sound performance.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with nearly £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and this is the best deal on the Apple earbuds we've found today.View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £250 £158 at Amazon

There's a £92 discount on the WH-H910N headphones from Sony right now, which means you can pick up the Hi-Res headphones for under £155. You're getting 35 hours of battery life, with touch control and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility here.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 wireless headphones: £450 £349.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on these chic headphones from Bang & Olufsen, which come with active noise cancellation, 25 hours of battery life, and a bassy sound.View Deal

Philips PH805 wireless headphones: £159.99 £77.99 at Amazon

UK buyers can also save big on the Philips PH805, with a more than £80 discount ahead of Black Friday on November 27. Despite this low price, you're getting all the specs you'd want from a pair of wireless headphones, including active noise cancellation, a long battery life, and fantastic connectivity.View Deal

Huawei FreeBuds 3: £119 £99 at Currys

Looking for some Apple AirPods for your Android phone? The FreeBuds 3 fit the bill and also bring active noise cancellation, which does a good job of blocking out background noise. Even better, they're currently 17% off in this fine Currys deal. View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Argos

Do you want headphones that are stylish, fashion-forward and deliver a pure blast of perfect sound? Then you should probably be looking at these sweet overear numbers by Beats by Dre, which are some of the best Apple headphones you can buy today. You can find them at Argos right now for just £149, which is £40 off the regular price.

View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 £177 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3 – especially with a £120 price cut.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

One of the better pairs of budget noise-cancelling headphones, the on-ear 600BTNCs have just had their price slashed by 33%. You get JBL's signature deep but tight bass response in a comfortable, wireless package that folds down when not in use.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on these brilliant wireless earbuds from Panasonic. Available in white and black, they offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon, in one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds deals we've seen so far. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These Sennheiser earphones are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and with £90 off, they're back down to an all-time-low price. They come with active noise cancellation, incredible sound, and sleek looks, they're a great choice.View Deal

AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC: £200 £104 at Amazon

Save nearly £100 on these noise-cancelling headphones, which come with a 30-hour battery life, a foldable design, and a brilliant sound for the price.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? We've scoured the web for the best noise-cancelling headphones deals in every region:

