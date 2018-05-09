Big World Cup TV deal: here's how you could get a brand new TV for free

It's a summer of sport ahead of you – well, a summer of football at least as the World Cup quickly approaches. For many it's the perfect excuse to upgrade their televisions and, if you're lucky, you could do it totally for free with Currys PC World.

The electrical retailer holding a promotion where 1 in 20 of its customers who purchase a screen 55-inches or larger in size between May 9 and June 26 will receive their television for free.

To be in with a chance of grabbing a free TV, you simply need to register at www.currys.co.uk/FreeTV before making your purchase.

Big TV savings

Even if you don't get lucky enough to snap up one of the prizes, Currys PC World still has some great offers on its TV range.

The biggest savings can be made with the Samsung QE55Q6FAMT 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV which is discounted by a huge £920, down from £1,799 to £879.

But remember – even if smashing open the piggybank feels tempting, it's always worth doing some research before jumping in with a purchase. Be sure to check out our top picks for the best TV in 2018.