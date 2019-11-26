B&W noise-cancelling headphones hit lowest price ever in brilliant Black Friday deal

A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be expensive, which is why Black Friday is the best time to get your hands on the cans you've been lusting after all year.

Case in point: Amazon has slashed the price of the fantastic Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Headphones, bringing the noise-cancelling cans down to their lowest price ever (and saving you £110).

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Headphones: £329.99 £219 at Amazon

This outstanding deal from Amazon sees £110 cut from the price of these noise-cancelling headphones; coming with 22 hours of battery life and brilliant sound quality, the B&W PX are an absolute bargain.

Coming in grey and soft gold, these sleek headphones look as good as they sound, with a sophisticated design that makes them stand out from the competition.

In our Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless review, we praised the B&W PX for their outstanding noise cancellation, which makes them a great choice for anyone who wants to block out annoying environmental sound, whether you're working in a busy office or trying to sleep on a long-haul flight.

Bowers & Wilkins is renowned for its attention to audio fidelity, and while we didn't think the PX's are the best-sounding noise-cancelling headphones out there (that honour goes to the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are also reduced in the Black Friday sales), they still sound fantastic.

In terms of battery life, you get a very respectable 22 hours of playback from a single charge, as well as the option to listen with a wired connection, thanks to the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

