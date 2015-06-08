Ridley Scott's The Martian gets its first trailer

The Martian proved one of 2014's runaway hit novels, garnering some fantastic reviews from critics – and we can assure you, it's a fantastic read.

It's being made into a film by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon and the first trailer shows it's looking just as great.

Centering around Mark Watney, an astronaut having to survive on Mars after being stranded there in a freak accident, the story follows his battle for survival in an attempt to live out the four years necessary to be picked up.

With a cast including Kate Mara, Jeff Daniels, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig this is set to be one of the must see films of the year when it's released in November.