Audio giant Amar Bose dead at 83, leaves legacy beyond sound

Plug in your speakers and bump them extra loud, whether they bear the Bose brand or not.

Amar Bose has died today at the age of 83. While he's best known for founding the globally recognized audio company that shares his last name, Bose's contributions extend beyond the world of headphones and sounds systems.

Bose was a faculty member at MIT, where he earned his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees, from 1956 until 2001. MIT News said Bose holds a number of patents in acoustics, electronics, nonlinear systems and communication theory. In 1989, the university's School of Engineering established the Bose Award for Excellence in Teaching, a tribute to his work in the classroom.

Bose started the Bose Corporation in 1964, also serving as its technical director and chairman. The company will remain privately held.

"Dr. Bose founded Bose Corporation almost 50 years ago with a set of guiding principles centered on research and innovation," said Bob Maresca, president of Bose, in a statement. "That focus has never changed, and never will."

