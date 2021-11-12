Asus ROG Zephyrus with Nvidia RTX 3080 and £350 off is today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal

We’ve spotted another brilliant early Black Friday deal over at AO.com, where there’s an incredible £350 discount on the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus GA503QS is equipped with the latest gaming tech like the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 octa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display.

The ROG Zephyrus normally sells for £2,299, but AO.com has now slashed the price by £300 to £1,999 , and get a further £50 off by inputting the coupon code BFWINDOWS50 in the ‘I have a discount code’ box – bringing the total price to an amazing £1,949.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Cheapest Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop deal

£2,299 Asus ROG Zephyrus GA503QS, RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,299 £1,949 at AO.com

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is a powerful gaming laptop providing gamers with amazing graphical fidelity and performance. It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, and AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 15.6 inch 1440p 165Hz display. Make sure to use the code BFWINDOWS50 at the checkout to get the full £350 discount.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is an incredibly powerful gaming laptop, thanks to the RTX 3080 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 CPU. You’ll be able to play games at 4K, 60fps (or more) with ray tracing enabled. Competitive gamers will certainly benefit from the 165Hz display, as it offers a faster and more responsive multiplayer gaming experience.

Along with the powerful specs, the ROG Zephyrus also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and it’s eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade when available.

More Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Asus ROG Zephyrus:

More Black Friday deals