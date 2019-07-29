Apple AirPods sale: the 2019 earbuds get a rare price cut at Amazon

If you've had your eye on the latest model Apple AirPods, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the best-selling wireless earbuds on sale for $144.99. That's a $14 discount and the best price we've found for the best-selling AirPods. If you're in the UK, you can also get the Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for £155.47.



The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The truly wireless earbuds received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free.



Discounts on AirPods are extremely rare, so while the $19 discount might not seem like much, it's a fantastic deal for the Apple earbuds. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £155.47 at Amazon

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for £155.47. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case which provides up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Amazon also has the latest model AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case on sale. The case can be charged wirelessly either using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $179 at Amazon

Amazon also has the latest model Apple AirPods with wireless Charging Case on sale for $179. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the Apple earbuds and wireless charging case.



Learn more about Apple's wireless earbuds with our Apple AirPods (2019) review.