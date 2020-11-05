Amazon gaming monitor deals: beat the Black Friday rush

AMD and Nvidia have recently announced the next generation of Graphics cards, so if you're going to be rocking a powerful gaming PC, you'll want to make sure you have the best gaming monitor you can afford hooked up to it, especially as these can really take your gaming to the next level.



These monitors have been discounted by up to a whopping 36% by Amazon, and they would make the perfect upgrade companion for anyone looking for a stylish but affordable set-up. What's more, with brands like HP and Samsung you know you'll be getting a reliable product, without hurting your wallet further.

Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday are coming around fast and these offers won't be around for long, so you'll have to act fast to bag yourself a bargain with a new gaming monitor before the rush.

Check out these early Amazon Black Friday deals

HP 24x 144Hz Full HD gaming monitor: £189.99 £159 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming monitor for your setup that won't break the bank, look no further. This Speedy 144Hz HP is available at a steal for just £159 and is Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync compatible.

View Deal

Samsung T55 27-inch curved monitor: £229.99 £177.99 at Amazon

Save £52 on this curved monitor from Samsung. This spectacular monitor comes with AMD FreeSync, perfect for use in multiple-screen setups. Plus, the curved design, alongside the inbuilt speaker system, will provide an incredible level of immersion here.

View Deal

HP Omen X 25 240 Hz Full HD gaming monitor: £549.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Blink and you'll miss it, this stunning gaming monitor doesn't just look the part. With 240Hz, your gameplay will look buttery smooth and you'll have the shot advantage over your opponents. Hurry though, with 36% off it won't be available for long!View Deal

If you're not in the UK, we included some gaming monitor deals down below, so you can get an awesome deal no matter where you are.