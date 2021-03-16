Amazon Echo Buds just dropped to their lowest price ever

The Amazon Echo Buds have just plummeted in price - all the way down to a stunning £59.99. That's from a £119.99 RRP, and considering we've only seen these true wireless earbuds drop to £95 in the past, such a massive discount is certainly a surprise.

The Alexa-enabled headphones are more than a smart assistant peripheral, though. With audio and noise-reduction from Bose as well as five-hour battery life (with the charging case offering an extra 20 hours) and a customisable ear tip for a perfect fit, there's plenty going on inside here. Plus, the Echo Buds also offer extra attention to privacy and security to make sure your Alexa interactions are all safe as well.

We've only seen a handful of Amazon Echo Buds deals in the headphones' relatively short life so far - which makes this £60 discount all the more impressive, though we're not sure how long this offer can hold on for.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo Buds deals in your region.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This is a pretty spectacular price drop on the Amazon Echo Buds. Previously we'd only ever seen them down to £94.99 while on sale, but right now you can grab the Alexa-enabled true wireless earbuds for just £59.99. That's perfect if you've been considering trying Amazon's own headphones but been put off by that £100 price tag.

View Deal

More Amazon Echo Buds deals

We're rounding up plenty more Amazon Echo sales right here on TechRadar, however if you're after more headphone deals check out the latest AirPods prices and AirPods Pro sales as well.