Our best-rated Beats earbuds just dropped back to a record-low price

Score a stylish pair of quality earbuds for under $100

Amazon's latest spring sale slashed prices on best-selling electronics, including our best Beats headphones. And, while the sale may officially be over, some deals are still live, including the excellent Beats Studio Buds Plus for $99.95 (was $169.95). That's a record-low price for these top-rated earbuds.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus build on the basic Studio Buds with improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. Beats are known for style more than anything, but if you want good-looking buds with active noise cancellation, now's your time to get them.

This price cut also brings the Studio Buds Plus down to the same price as its predecessor, so now there's no reason to pick up the Studio Buds over its upgraded sibling.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are the newer, better version of the standard Beats Studio Buds. At a record-low price, these currently cost as much as its cheaper counterpart and less than the Studio Buds at full price. The Studio Buds Plus boast longer battery life and better active noise cancellation with a Transparency mode. For the record, these last up to six hours and up to 24 hours with extra charge from the case when ANC is turned on. That jumps up to about nine hours with the buds and 36 hours with the case when ANC is turned off.

In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we highlighted the "great looks" (including the Transparent option), improved noise cancellation with a Transparency mode, and configurable on-bud controls. Other perks include a set of four silicone eartips for a variety of ear sizes, a sweat and water-resistant IP4X rating, and spatial audio for immersive listening.

Battery life is average but on par with rivals. During testing, we found that the buds typically lasted six hours on their own and 24 hours with the case when ANC is turned on. That increased to about nine hours on their own and 36 hours with the case when ANC is turned off.

Beats are stylish and functional, but fall short of our best wireless earbuds. Our best of the best are the Technics EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds, which cost twice the price of the Beats Studio Buds Plus. For more wireless earbuds under $100, I'd recommend checking out our best budget earbuds.

