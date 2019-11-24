Amazon Black Friday has Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at lowest price ever

If you're looking for a quality audio experience, you can't go far wrong with a pair of Beats headphones or earphones. While Beats offer undeniable great sound, especially for bass fiends, they also come at a price – unless you're shopping around Black Friday, that is.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones usually retail for £249.95, but Amazon's current 44 percent off deal means you can save a colossal £110.95.

Now priced at just £139, the Beats Solo 3 W can run for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and when you're in a rush you can get 3 hours of playback from just a 5-minute charge.

When it comes to the special price, you can have any colour you like, as long as it's black. Matte black specifically. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are available in different colours, but availability is an issue, and savings are not as great.

The Citrus Red version of the headphones has only been reduced by 22 percent to £195, for instance. Still a decent saving, but nothing compared to what you can pocket if you opt for Matte Black.

Beats Solo 3 headphone deals

Beats Solo 3 (black): £249.95 £139 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 have great sound quality, and now they're at a new low price thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale. This deal only applies to the black colour version, otherwise you're stuck with a lesser deal.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 (red): £249.95 £195 at Amazon

If you can't stand a black pair of headphones, the red version's also available, although it's not as reduced as the black ones. Still, this is a vibrant pair of cans that'll let you stand out from the crowd.

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices we can find for the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones in the US.

