How to learn Spanish, French and other languages for free

Why spend money learning a foreign language when your Windows 10 PC (or smartphone) can teach you for free?

Duolingo is a brilliant app that offers up to 12 European languages – including French, Spanish, German, Italian, Irish (Gaelic) and even Esperanto. There's no cost, and there are no annoying ads either – so how does Duolingo pay for itself?

Simple: you effectively fund your learning by helping the developers translate documents into different languages as you learn.

In this tutorial we'll show you how to start learning your new language using the free Windows 10 app, but you can also access your account from a phone or any web browser, letting you brush up on your learning wherever you happen to be.

You'll never have problems asking for the best dish on the menu ever again…