How to take selfies with a DSLR

The 'selfie' has become a worldwide phenomenon in the past couple of years thanks to the ubiquity of camera phones and social media – and everyone's getting in on the act, from pop stars to presidents.

Just take a shot with a forward-facing camera that automatically focuses from arm's length, add a couple of garish-looking filters, and you've got yourself a fun instant photo that you can share with friends and family!

But selfies can be much more than shaky snaps taken with your smartphone – they can be carefully composed and professional-looking self-portraits taken with your DSLR.

Stylish selfies

Since the earliest days of photography, self-portraits have been considered serious pieces of work, and a way for photographers to improve their skills and experiment with creative techniques, and this project we'll show you how you can compose, shoot and edit your own stylish selfie.

Shooting a selfie with your DSLR is an excellent way to hone your outdoor flash skills. All you need is your camera, a kit lens, a flashgun and a tripod. Because you'll be in front of the camera, a remote shutter release – ideally a wireless one – will make focusing and shooting a great deal easier; if you don't have a remote, you can use the 10-sec self-timer mode on your camera.

Once you've got your portrait, we'll show you how to edit it in Elements, shifting the colours and adding a vignette to recreate the look of popular Instagram-style filters.