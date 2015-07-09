How to install a third-party keyboard on iOS

You know how to download an app – it's much the same. Hit the "Get" button to the side of it and the app will install on your iOS device. It'll install a separate app but you can use this to set up your preferences within the keyboard.

Some will ask you to sign up for an account whilst others will be asking you for settings and whether it can read details such as your email to trace your writing style.

When you're ready to start using the keyboard head out of the specific app and head into the Settings app – the one with the grey cog. In here scroll down to General and in there you'll find a section called "Keyboards".

Press here and hit "Add New Keyboard" where it'll give you all the Apple options and there's also a section near the top called third-party keyboards that will display the one you've just downloaded.

Tap on that and it'll appear in your list of keyboards.Tap on the keyboard again, press "allow full access" and then you'll be asked one more time to approve the access.