This Lenovo smart display for bedrooms is at its lowest price ever

The best smart displays are a good alternative to a bedside clock - as well as allowing you to set alarms and listen to your favourite radio station, they can also give you a visual and audible weather report, control your smart home gadgets and even get a voice assistant to answer your burning questions. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart display is always welcome.

In the UK, AO.com has slashed 50% off the price of the Lenovo smart clock , reducing it to £34.99 from £79.99 . A saving that’s as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the smart display deals in your region.)

Today's best Lenovo smart clock deal in the UK

Lenovo smart clock: £79.99 £34.99 at AO.com

AO.com has knocked more than £35 off the cost of this compact smart display that has Google Assistant built-in. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 4-inch smart display but it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this smart display deal now.

The Lenovo Smart Clock looks similar to rival smart displays the Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Amazon Echo Show 8 , with a wedged-shaped back, that houses the speaker and is covered in a fabric casing. However it has Google Assistant built-in rather than Amazon Alexa.

While the 4-inch screen only has a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels, on test we found it was sufficient for the small snippets of information that the screen would display, which is adequate for what it’s trying to show at such a small size. There's no built-in camera, unlike on Amazon’s smart displays, which means it can’t be used for video calls, but considering it’s designed for use in a bedroom we feel this is a fair exclusion.

