The Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds have a massive 50% discount right now

If you're after a sporty pair of wireless earbuds to give your daily run a boost, then this incredible discount on the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds is definitely one you should be checking out.

Right now, UK buyers can head to John Lewis to pick up the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds for just £89.99, down from the usual retail price of £179.97. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region). Not only is that a massive saving of around 50%, it's also the biggest discount we've ever seen for these sport-focused buds.

You may need to be quick, though, as the wireless earbuds have currently been reduced to clear. That means that stock is very likely to completely sell out in the coming days, and the retailer is unlikely to restock the product for at least some time.

Today's best Jabra Elite Active 75t deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds: £179.97 £89.99 at John Lewis

Save 50% - The Jabra Elite Active 75t are a great pair of sport-focused wireless earbuds, boasting comfy rubberized grips that don't slip, and a high IP57 resistance rating that ensures the buds are protected from water, dust and general wear and tear.

Jabra is well known for making some truly brilliant sport buds. In fact, the Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds feature in our best running headphones buying guide, so you can be sure you're buying a quality product in the Jabra Elite Active 75t.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t aren't quite among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, being ever so slightly held back by middle-of-the-road sound quality. You certainly won't be getting the incredible audio experience provided by premium buds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

On the other hand, the Jabra Elite Active 75 buds do make up for that in excellent build quality, a high IP57 water resistance rating, and sturdy rubberized grips - exactly what you should be looking for in a pair of strong, versatile wireless earbuds.

More Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.