The best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal arrives with a £50 e-gift card from Currys

Currys has unveiled a great Black Friday deal on the Oculus Quest 2 VR gaming headset, which gets you a £50 e-gift card to spend at Currys online store.
We've already seen a few Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, with some offering a discount on the headset itself and others giving you a gift card.
But you'll need to move fast to take advantage of this deal, as the gift card is only available until 30 November.
Currys' Oculus Quest 2 e-gift card
Oculus Quest 2: £50 e-gift card
£50 voucher - Regardless of which Oculus Quest 2 you buy on Black Friday, Currys will gift you a £50 voucher that will entitle you to spend that amount on other products on its online store, or an accessory for the headset.
Here's what you could spend that gift card on
If you want a strap to make wearing the Oculus Quest 2 more comfortable, or a case for when you're traveling between gaming sessions, you're going to be covered thanks to this e-gift card. We've picked a few deals that you might want to spend your gift card on below.
Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case - £49.99 at Currys
Save £49.99 - Oculus has designed a case that fits both the headset and the controllers in one. If you want to make sure the headset is protected when it's not in use, or if you're taking it with you when travelling, this is a perfect way to spend your e-gift card.
Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: £49.99 at Currys
Save £49.99 - The strap is adjustable, so you can make sure that the headset won't slide off your head while playing Beat Saber VR.
More Oculus Quest 2 deals
No matter where you are, you'll find all the lowest prices for Oculus Quest 2 deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: offers on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: lowest-ever prices for the LG C1 OLED TV and stocking fillers from £6
- AO: OLED TVs from £799, up to £150 off Shark vacuums and appliance discounts
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homewares sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- EE: get a free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: low prices on top electricals such as TVs, laptops and more with extended warranties
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £279
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25, 50% off iPhone and Samsung plans
- Smyths Toys: early deals on Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting