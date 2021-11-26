The best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal arrives with a £50 e-gift card from Currys

Currys has unveiled a great Black Friday deal on the Oculus Quest 2 VR gaming headset, which gets you a £50 e-gift card to spend at Currys online store.

We've already seen a few Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, with some offering a discount on the headset itself and others giving you a gift card.



But you'll need to move fast to take advantage of this deal, as the gift card is only available until 30 November.

Currys' Oculus Quest 2 e-gift card

Oculus Quest 2: £50 e-gift card Oculus Quest 2: £50 e-gift card

£50 voucher - Regardless of which Oculus Quest 2 you buy on Black Friday, Currys will gift you a £50 voucher that will entitle you to spend that amount on other products on its online store, or an accessory for the headset.

Here's what you could spend that gift card on

If you want a strap to make wearing the Oculus Quest 2 more comfortable, or a case for when you're traveling between gaming sessions, you're going to be covered thanks to this e-gift card. We've picked a few deals that you might want to spend your gift card on below.

£49.99 at Currys Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case - £49.99 at Currys Save £49.99 - Oculus has designed a case that fits both the headset and the controllers in one. If you want to make sure the headset is protected when it's not in use, or if you're taking it with you when travelling, this is a perfect way to spend your e-gift card.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: £49.99 at Currys Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: £49.99 at Currys

Save £49.99 - The strap is adjustable, so you can make sure that the headset won't slide off your head while playing Beat Saber VR.

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

No matter where you are, you'll find all the lowest prices for Oculus Quest 2 deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals