Save 25% on a Oculus Quest 2 Docking Station to charge it up on Black Friday

Amazon is featuring a saving on the Anker Docking Station for the Oculus Quest 2 as part of its Black Friday deals, where you can save £24.
A useful feature of the Oculus Quest 2 is that it is battery-powered, keeping you from tripping up on the power cables that other VR headsets require.
But it always helps to keep it charged when needed, instead of finding the wire to plug it in and make sure the battery is full. This is where Anker's Docking Station comes in, which also charges the controllers at the same time.
We've already seen a few Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, with some offering a discount on the headset itself and others giving you a gift card.
But you'll need to move fast to take advantage of this saving, as stock is running low on Anker's useful charging method.
Amazon's Anker Docking Station deal
Anker Docking Station:
£98.99 £74.24 on Amazon
Save 25% - This includes rechargeable batteries for the controllers, so you can place them into the dock once you've finished playing for the day. Anker states that you can fully charge the headset around two and a half hours, so you can go for an errand and come back to a fully charged Quest 2.
Why would you need a docking station?
If you're low on space in the front room, a docking station is a great way of keeping the headset and controllers in a place where they'll always be found. Alongside this, being able to charge all three in one place saves you a job in finding the wires when they do run out, and inevitably at different times.
Anker's docking station also switches off once all three devices are fully charged, avoiding the risk of overcharging and ruining the batteries.
