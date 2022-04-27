Samsung Week deals at Amazon include a huge 70% off the Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen

Amazon is running a 7 Days of Samsung sale this week with dozens of deals across the manufacturer's smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and more. We've spotted some massive discounts already, including some of the cheapest prices ever on lots of top tech. We've highlighted our favourites below or you can browse the full sale for yourself to see what's available.

The biggest offer is definitely the huge reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen to just £10.49 - its lowest price ever. That's an enormous 70% discount on the stylus that pairs with the last generation Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to easily take notes, doodle on the screen and use Air Command to bring up a range of features without touching your device. It's also compatible with a range of other Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy Note, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S7/S8.

Elsewhere, we covered the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal just earlier this week, but it's worth bringing up again as it's a part of the sale. The budget tablet is currently down to a new record low of £159.87. It's a fantastic price for an entry-level device that can handle general everyday use such as browsing, media streaming and some light gaming. It's simply one of the best cheap tablet deals available today.

If you only check out a couple of deals in the 7 Days of Samsung sale make it those two. You can also scroll down for a few more of our top picks that will be available until May 4.

7 Days of Samsung sale - the best deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen: £34.99 £10.49 at Amazon

Save £24.50 – This is a terrific price for an official S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the cheapest we've ever seen it. For those who like to take notes, draw on the screen or edit photos you can do so more easily with this accessory. Although many other Samsung devices include an S Pen, this one is compatible with the Note range, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S7/S8 in case you need a spare or replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £219 £159.87 at Amazon

Save £60 – Here's the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deal yet. This discount for the 7 Days of Samsung sale beats the previous record low for the entry-level tablet by a solid £20. Anyone after a portable device for less won't find a better offer on Samsung's more affordable tablet today.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G: £259 £209 at Amazon

Save £50 – We talk about the S series of Samsung smartphones a lot here at TechRadar, but those after a basic and straightforward mobile device will be well-served by this Samsung Galaxy M23 that's now at its cheapest price. The budget smartphone is smaller than its flagship counterparts but over 50% cheaper. It still performs well, though, thanks to an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and a decent 128GB of storage. Plus, it supports 5G, too.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – At just £1 away from the lowest ever price, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a cheap and affordable way to keep track of your most important items. Use them on luggage, tech or even your house keys if they never seem to be in the place you remember putting them down.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: £999 £849 at Amazon

Save £150 – Here's the first discount on Samsung's latest range of high-end ultrabooks since launching just last month. This top-spec device comes with a 13.3-inch screen, the latest-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. That's enough power to handle all tasks outside of gaming with ease. A 360 version is available at the same price if you prefer a 2-in-1 design.

Those are the standout offers right now but if more are added over the course of the week we'll be sure to return and update this page. You can also find more Samsung tablet deals and Samsung phone deals from across the web right here.