Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now a massive £250 off when you trade in any old tablet

Thanks to a trade-in and voucher code combo, you can now save a whopping £250 off the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and get the powerful 11-inch tablet with 128GB storage for one of its lowest prices yet. By taking advantage of both of these promotions, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just £399 (was £649) when bought directly from Samsung. Simply follow these two steps to get one of today's best tablet deals:

(Image credit: Future)

First, you must choose to trade in any old Android tablet to get £150 in credit. Yep, that's any tablet. So, if you've got something like a cheap Amazon Fire tablet sitting in an old drawer, you can hand it over for a brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at a significantly reduced price. It's important to say that the device must be in full working order with no significant cracks or damage to the screen (outside of normal wear and tear).

Then, on top of that, you can also enter the code 'S8BASE100' at the basket to get an extra £100 off. Just note that only the silver and pink gold colours are currently listed as available to buy. So double-check that if you're unable to select the trade-in option.

With those combined, you should see a final price of £399 at the checkout. The device also comes with an S-Pen stylus, so hobbyist graphic designers and doodlers will find this a good value tablet. More generally, though, it's a slick, lightweight, and powerful tablet for general everyday use – one that will outlast and outperform other cheap tablets. Overall, it's a bargain for Samsung's latest top-end tablet, considering it was only released less than three months ago.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB): £649 £399 at Samsung

Save £250 – Trade in any old Android tablet and use the voucher code 'S8BASE100' to get the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for only £399. That's one of the cheapest prices yet for the high-end device with a decent 128GB of storage, and an S-Pen included for free. This tablet is a strong all-around performer for general use – such as browsing, media streaming, and light gaming. Plus, doodlers will appreciate the large 11-inch screen. Currently, only the silver and pink gold colours are available to buy, but you can upgrade to the 256GB version for an extra £50.

While we think this offer is currently unbeatable, you can also view the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals right here in case you'd prefer an upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.