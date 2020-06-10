Phone recycling: compare recycling services to get the most cash for your old mobile

Recycling your phone once your done with it can be a pain. You paid so much for it that you don't just want to throw it away but sometimes trying to sell it causes even more difficulties. Leaving you with the question...so how do I sell my phone?

Thanks to comparison sites, dedicated trade-in schemes and easy phone recycling systems done through the post, it's actually extremely easy to trade in your phone these days.

There are essentially two options when recycling your old phone - sell for cash or trade-in. If you decide to go for the cash, a website will give you a quote, you send it off and they'll put the money into your account, simple!

The second option is for those looking to buy a new device. With trade-in, companies like Samsung or Apple will offer you a certain amount off the price of a new SIM-free phone if you send them your old handset.

Both of these methods can score you a decent amount of money but there are many ways to do it. We've compared some of the best websites for recycling phones below.

Where can I recycle my phone?

SellMyMobile

SellMyMobile is easily one of the best options for selling your phone. This is because the website acts as an aggregator, bringing in all of the major competitors who can sell your phone. This means you can see all of the best prices, TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid and more. This is the service we would advise starting with so you can get an idea of what kind of prices different services offer. And the amount of cash on offer might just suprise you, too.

eBay

eBay is going to be the obvious name when it comes to selling your phone. However, it's a bit of a mixed bag with no exact numbers provided for what you'll get and no determinable length of time for selling it. However, for many people this will be a strong option to choose. It allows you to choose a price you are comfortable with and not have to give a massive cut to a company.

Music Magpie

Music Magpie is another popular choice for recycling your phone. They buy (and sell) pretty much every phone you can think of, hitting all of the major Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei devices. Music Magpie in fact operates in almost the same way as SellMyMobile except for the fact that MusicMagpie is just one company whereas SellMyMobile provides multiple options. This means while Music Magpie is a good service, it is worth using an aggregator like SellMyMobile to make sure you're getting the best price first.

Phone trade in schemes:

Samsung

Know you want to buy a device from Samsung? Going directly through the company can score you a pretty massive trade in value. Simply give Samsung your old device and they'll cut the value off your new purchase. This can be especially useful when going for Samsung's flagships which can carry some pretty massive price tags these days.

Apple

Just like with Samsung, Apple allows you to trade in your old device to cut your bills down on a new SIM-free purchase. The cheap iPhone SE or the massive and pricey iPhone 11 Pro Max - you can trade in on a host of Apple devices. However, Apple only offers select (newer) devices on its website so its worth having a look whether the phone you're interested in has made the list.

How much cash can I get for my old mobile?

It's hard to give an exact figure for selling your phone, especially because there are so many factors involved. However, using SellMyMobile, we can get some pretty accurate estimations of pricing:



*Prices correct as of writing

iPhone 7 32GB - working condition - £96

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB - working condition - £111

iPhone 6 - 64GB - working condition - £47

Samsung Galaxy S7 - working condition - £65

iPhone X - working condition - £297

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - working condition - £160

Huawei P30 - working condition - £175

Google Pixel 3 - working condition - £145

How does phone recycling work?

It's hard to give a concrete answer as every website/service will do it slightly differently, however there is a rough outline that we can look through:

1) Put in the details of your phone including its memory size, condition and model.

2) Decide a price. If you go through a site like eBay, you will have to choose what you want to sell it for whereas most other sites will give you a quote and you decide if you're happy with it.

3) Once you've decided a price, you agree with the website/buyer and sell it on. Obviously again websites like eBay will differ in sending something off but most websites will send you a kit to pack up your phone and send it over.

4) You'll receive an email from the company either agreeing the pre-agreed price or raising complaints which will lower your valuation. Once that is all agreed, your money will be sent over.



