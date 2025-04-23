Sustainability Week: Unlocking the hidden value in e-waste - the commercial case for refurbished technology

Electronic waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally. Each year, millions of devices are discarded, many with plenty of life left in them or their components. Alongside the environmental cost, the finite resources used in electronics, including critical minerals and plastics, are often lost to landfill. For tech manufacturers and retailers, this is not only a sustainability concern but a missed commercial opportunity.

The mission of tackling the world’s growing e-waste catastrophe whilst maintaining profitability is possible for businesses willing to adopt circular initiatives. By repairing and refurbishing returned or surplus products, brands can recover value from items previously considered unsellable while delivering a measurable impact on both the environment and the community.

Rethinking returns: a strategic opportunity

Customer returns have historically been viewed as a drain on profitability across the retail sector. Logistics, processing costs and stock write-offs are often seen as unavoidable burdens. However, returns are an increasing part of the online retail landscape, with customers expecting more flexibility than ever. The question is no longer whether returns can be avoided but whether they are being managed effectively.

Customers are also increasingly expecting to see the manufacturers’ eco credentials in action; they want to see manufacturers selling refurbished products alongside new products, supported by a manufacturer warranty. Some global brands have begun to reframe returns as a revenue opportunity with the help of third-party firms.

Through expert repair and refurbishment, products can be returned to the market via ecommerce platforms or direct sales channels. This approach recovers maximum value, reduces waste, and supports regulatory and consumer demands for sustainable practices. For example, by refurbing and reselling a smartphone, its average lifecycle can be extended from two years to six. By refurbing electronics, brands can double product lifecycles, reducing the amount of e-waste sent to landfill by half.

By extending the lifecycle of returned products, businesses not only improve margins but also strengthen customer loyalty. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchases and are more likely to engage with brands that offer credible, circular solutions. In fact, a recent survey by Trojan Electronics highlighted that over two-thirds (67%) of consumers say that the environmental credentials of a brand or retailer matter to them when buying a new product.

The circular model in action

The circular model approach means brands can implement initiatives at every stage of the product lifecycle, whether it involves restoring items to full working order, harvesting components from products beyond economical repair, or recycling materials responsibly.

Refurbished goods are then able to be resold via established online marketplaces, allowing brands to realize higher recovery rates than through traditional clearance or auction routes, and with lower overheads than operating direct-to-consumer channels independently.

Another significant benefit of refurbishing electrical items is that it enables customers, who might not otherwise afford new premium products, to access high-quality items at a price similar to that of low-quality imports. Many consumers desire durable, long-lasting products but are often priced out of the new premium market. Professionally refurbished items with a warranty included, can be up to 40% cheaper than new ones. They are priced similarly to unbranded imports, yet offer superior reliability and longevity.

Quality, trust, and consumer demand

Refurbished technology is no longer seen as second-hand or inferior. With rigorous quality control, including PAT testing, soak tests, and professional repackaging, brands can ensure that each item is fit for resale and meets high consumer expectations.

Industry bodies like CLEAR (Circular Leadership for Electronics and Recycling), a newly formed coalition of UK electronics industry stakeholders are committed to fostering greater collaboration and advancing sustainable practices across the sector. Recent research from CLEAR shows that consumer confidence in refurbished products is growing, especially when brands offer transparency and maintain high standards.

For example, CLEAR’s recent report reveals that 82% of consumers think that they have a role to play in electronic circularity and 62% would change their electrical item purchasing behaviors based on the environmental impact of electronics manufacturers.

There is, therefore, clear evidence that consumers are not only willing but eager to choose sustainable options, provided they can trust the quality and reliability. Brands that invest in refurbishment and resale are meeting this demand head-on, while also differentiating themselves in a competitive market.

Sustainability as a business imperative

Sustainability is no longer an optional extra. It is central to long-term business success and the future of our planet. Through a circular approach which includes repairing, refurbishing, and reselling rather than discarding, businesses across the tech sector can significantly reduce waste, recover substantial value, and build resilience in a fast-changing market.

By unlocking the hidden value in e-waste, brands can reduce their environmental impact, future-proof their operations, attract new customers who previously found the products unaffordable, and strengthen customer relationships.

