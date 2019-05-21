The best OnePlus 7 Pro deals in May 2019

2019 has been a year dominated by Samsung and Huawei. No other phone manufacturer has managed to come along and show either of these giants any major competition, until now - welcome, OnePlus 7 Pro deals.

Giving the Galaxy S10 Plus and P30 Pro a run for their money, OnePlus 7 Pro deals cram top-of-line specs into an affordable package...well, affordable for a flagship. It competes with the best on battery size, camera quality and performs a valiant fight for the top spot when it comes to processing power.

Unlike Samsung and Apple, OnePlus has tried to balance cost and features, meaning you lose out in a few places. There's no wireless charging and like it or hate it, there is now a pop-up selfie camera. But the pay-off is a cheaper price tag with OnePlus 7 Pro deals, a middle ground we're more than happy to have when phones are easily crossing the £1,000 mark.

Below you will find our price comparison chart, highlighting the UK's best OnePlus 7 Pro deals. Currently, the phone is only available from Three and will exclusively be at the start, but soon you'll be seeing contracts across all of the main contracts.

OnePlus 7 Pro review in brief A high end device to take on the latest and greatest SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.41-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Weight: 185g | Rear camera: 16MP and 20MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 6/8/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 3,700mAh Reasons to Buy High tech camera Extremely powerful processor Massive battery Reasons to Avoid No wireless charging Pop-up camera could break

The OnePlus 7 Pro is here to compete with the best, brining it's A-game for every department. Whether that's with its massive 4000mAh battery, ultra-powered processor, high-tech camera or even the AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rates - it's safe to say the OnePlus 7 Pro is firing on all cylinders.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in at a SIM-free price nearest to the S10e. This is pretty exceptional considering the device was created to compete with the best of the best like Apple's iPhone XS and the Samsung Galaxy S10.

That essentially means that this is the cheapest price on any of the top smartphones around right now with SIM-free prices starting at £649. Pair that with a cheap SIM only deal and you've got yourself a great overall phone contract.