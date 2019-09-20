Nintendo Switch Lite bundles in half-price gamepads – and Super Mario Odyssey hat

Buying a new Nintendo Switch Lite? With the shrunk-down version of Nintendo's bestselling console now available for sale, there are a number of crafty discount codes for getting the most bang for your buck in the Nintendo Store checkout.

As usual, Nintendo is bundling the Switch Lite console with flagship titles such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey, two of the biggest games to have hit the Switch platform.

When picking a Smash Bros Switch bundle (£259), adding the discount code FIGHT at checkout will net you a half-price saving on any £24.99 Switch battle pads – Switch-compatible gamepads modelled after the classic Gamecube controller. There are three battle pad models available, in Luigi green, Pikachu yellow and Princess Peach pink.

The Gamecube controller was popularised for Smash Bros tournaments after Super Smash Bros Melee (2001), even for the entries that followed on the Nintendo Wii and Wii U consoles. The Nintendo Switch Pro controller may be more ergonomic, but the battle pad will feel a lot more like classic Smash.

To cap it all off, the code HATSOFF will also net you a free Cappy keyring – based on the hat-shaped companion from Super Mario Odyssey – alongside a real-life Cappy hat and Switch carry case that comes in the Mario bundle (£249).

You can find the bundles at the Nintendo Store UK in turquoise, yellow, or gray models.

Via Eurogamer