Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is £1,000 off in this incredible Amazon deal

If you’ve been after a top of the range Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Amazon UK currently has an incredibly tempting deal as part of its Summer Sale. It’s a huge saving, too, knocking over £1,000 off the usual list price of £2,529. You'll have to act quickly, though, as there's currently only ten units in stock at the time of writing.

It might be the slightly older 2018 model, but it's still packed with some fantastic specs. It’s equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and comes with Windows 10 Home. There’s also a massive 1TB SSD inside, so there’s plenty of super-fast storage available.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14.5 hours, and features a 13.5-inch touchscreen that’s compatible with the Microsoft Surface Pen, which is sold separately. We were impressed by Microsoft’s laptop when we reviewed it, awarding it four and half stars out of five.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 deal:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: £2,529 £1,528.99 on Amazon

Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 on sale for £1,528.99 as part of its Summer Sale. Boasting a 1TB SSD and an 8th gen Intel Core i7, this 2018 model still packs a considerable punch.

View Deal

We’re expecting to see more great laptop deals when Amazon Prime Day 2020 eventually arrives, which is now rumoured to be on October 5. Still, this laptop would make the perfect back to school purchase as it's ideal for productivity tasks.