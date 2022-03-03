Kindle Paperwhite slashed to its cheapest ever price in these latest Amazon deals

Amazon has launched a new sale across a number of its most popular devices with many reduced to the cheapest prices we've seen yet. The majority of these Amazon deals are found across the range of Kindle ereaders, with the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for £99.99 (was £129.99) as the best of the bunch. This is the second time this year we've seen a £30 discount but it's a match for the lowest ever price on this great device.

Today's best Amazon Devices deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – The best offer available in this latest Amazon Devices sale. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite debuted back in September for £129.99, but you can now pick one up for the cheapest price yet following the return of this £30 discount. It's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and enough storage space for thousands of books.

Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – The standard Kindle is also reduced to just £49.99 in the current Amazon sale - that's only £5 away from the lowest ever price. It's a basic ereader but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Compared to the more advanced Paperwhite, it has a smaller and lower resolution screen. Plus, you don't get the adjustable warm light that night-time readers might miss. At half the price, though, it's clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option.

Fire Tablet 7 (16GB): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 Tablet is back to its lowest ever price. The last time we saw it this low was during Black Friday and Prime Day, so it's a rare deal. As a basic device for light browsing and streaming with a 7-hour battery life, it's exceptional value for money after this £20 saving. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire Tablet 7 with 32GB of storage for just £5 more, should you want more space for files and apps.

Echo Show 8: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – The latest version of the Echo Show 8 is now reduced by £30. Over Black Friday we saw this fall to £79.99, so it's not far off the cheapest ever price. Amazon's 8-inch smart display can make video calls with the in-built 13MP camera, serve as your personal planner with calendars and reminders, stream all sorts of media or display all your favourite photos.

