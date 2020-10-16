The best iPhone 12 Pro deals to pre-order now

iPhone 12 Pro deals will get you the latest Apple handset at the best price, but even that is still going to be an amount that could buy you a powerful laptop, a new TV and a console - with games.

The iPhone 12 Pro is, of course going to cost you a hefty chunk, as you'd expect from a new Apple smartphone. But that does mean all the latest specs and, of course, plenty of deal options to pick from, as every network wants to sell you this phone.

As you can imagine, the 5G iPhone 12 Pro will no doubt laud over even the best smartphones on the market and even the cheaper iPhone 12 deals are proving to be a strong competitor to the rest of the market.

Although missing this will take some doing with that mighty 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen on the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple has done away with the older frame in favour of what looks like an even older Apple design. If it ain't broke, as the saying goes. Literally in this case as this new Ceramic Shield, as it's called, means the iPhone 12 Pro is up to four times more damage resistant. That's probably something to do with it being made from surgical grade stainless steel.

The A14 Bionic chip is the first five nanometer chip out there, says Apple, making it one of the best for super speeds. That means this phone offers Dolby Vision recording, something no other phone can do right now. LiDAR for depth mapping is also included for next-level augmented reality possibilities, and six times faster autofocus on the triple lens camera.

So without further ado these are the very best iPhone 12 Pro deals out there right now.

iPhone 12 Pro review

iPhone 12 Pro review in brief Apple upgrades its triple camera crew Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery: 3190mAh | Weight: 187g Triple camera set-up with Dolby Vision Incredibly powerful A14 chip Ceramic Shield toughness Expensive

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

SIM-free iPhone 12 Pro prices

As you'd imagine, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has some seriously wallet damaging SIM-free costs. Deep breath now as the iPhone 12 Pro will cost you £999 for the smallest storage model with 128GB onboard. Jump to 256GB and it's £1,099 or go for the full 512GB and it'll be £1,299.

With most of your money likely reserved for the phone you'll want a nice affordable SIM only deal to go with it.