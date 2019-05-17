The best Huawei P30 deals in May 2019

When it comes to Huawei P30 deals, we see this as an exciting opportunity to get a flagship device without a high price. Expect monthly bills well under £30 while still holding on to all of the features that makes this a flagship device (triple camera set-up anyone?).

In many ways, Huawei P30 deals are the perfect rival to the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 deals launched in February, the Huawei P30 is feature packed. In fact, in many ways it is incredibly similar to the S10.

They both have powerful triple lenses on the back, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, practically infinite screens (that front camera has got to go somewhere) and the big news for audio fans - the 3.55mm headphone jack remains. It even followed in the footsteps of the iPhone XR and S10 in its huge array of colours but stopped one step short by cutting away the wireless charging and bulking on the weight.

But here's the kicker, Huawei P30 deals are in a slight state of limbo until we get an exact result on this Google/Android drama surrounding the Huawei devices. This could mean a big gamble, with Huawei devices likely to crash in price.

So if you're ready to get this brand new, affordable handset this is the place to be. We've tracked down all of the best Huawei P30 deals and combined them in the price-comparison chart below, so you can be sure you're paying the best price.

Compare Huawei P30 deals

The top five Huawei P30 deals

Huawei P30 Review

Huawei P30 review in brief The latest competitor to the affordable flagship market SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 40 + 16 + 8MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 165g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3650mAh Reasons to Buy Powerful intuitive triple cameras Big battery 3.55m headphone jack Reasons to Avoid No wireless charging

Putting the 'P' in Photography, the P30 excels at taking excellent snaps. But that shouldn't be a surprise with its triple lens set up and ridiculous 40MP camera. Huawei has focused on both the cameras and the phones camera software, meaning brighter, crisper photos and a pretty impressive optical zoom.

Whether it's the powerful 3650mAh battery, cutting-edge chipset or infinite-display 6.1-inch screen, Huawei has put effort into all areas of this phone. But of course, sacrifices have to be made somewhere, with all this excellence comes a lack of wireless charging, an added weight and a price-tag on the pricier end of the mobile phone deals scale.

Read our Huawei P30 review here

Huawei P30 deals by network

EE, O2, Vodafone or Three? Whether you have a preference or not, below you'll find our top picks for Huawei P30 deals available from each major network.

Huawei P30 deals: best on EE

Huawei P30 | EE | £89 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

£28 a month is a great price to pay for any flagship, but to pay it for the newest one to be released - well that's exciting. The one catch is the £125 upfront fee but that feels more than worthwhile to us to secure 9GB on this impressive device. This is undoubtedly one of the best value tariffs available early on. Total cost over 24 months is £785 View this brilliant EE P30 deal at Fonehouse

Huawei P30 | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

Straight out the gate and this is hands-down our favourite big data EE deal to come out for the P30. It hits well on a decent upfront cost, a monthly cost that isn't breaking any bank accounts and a plentiful supply of data. It only gets better with EE's superfast 4G speeds, meaning you can power through your data without any speed issues. Total cost over 24 months is £792 View this big data Huawei P30 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Huawei P30 deals : best on O2

Huawei P30 | O2 | £89 upfront (with 10OFF code)| 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

This Huawei P30 deal is going to be hard to say no to for those fans of low monthly costs. Coming in at £24 a month, this is a deal cheap enough to blend in with older android devices. The one downside is the £140 upfront. Even with that upfront cost this is still easily one of our favourite P30 deals right now. Total cost over 24 months is £665 View this super cheap P30 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Huawei P30 | O2 | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

If the above deal didn't quite fulfil your data needs then maybe this would be a better choice. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront and monthly payments of £34 - this is a brilliant deal for those that need a little push on the amount of data that they get each month. Total cost over 24 months is £816 View this super cheap P30 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Huawei P30 deals : best on Vodafone

Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

If you're looking for the absolute best value on a Huawei P30 deal then look no further. This deal is astonishingly good, especially for a phone this new. Monthly bills of just £26 and an upfront of £75 puts in the same price brackets as phones from last year and it doesn't even hold back on data - this is the P30 deal to go for. Total cost over 24 months is £669 Check out this great Vodafone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Huawei P30 | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Similar to the offer above but with more cost pushed into the upfront side of things. You're still getting 5GB of data each month on Vodafone but your monthly bills are dropped to £24. Getting those cheaper bills does mean a £25 boost to the upfront cost though. Total cost over 24 months is £646 Check out this great Vodafone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Huawei P30 deals : best on Three

Huawei P30 | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Do you need a lot of data? we mean a lot of internet streaming and social media? Well then maybe an unlimited data contract is for you. Costing just £41 a month and £49 upfront, this contract doesn't cost the world but it does give you complete freedom to do whatever you want on your phone without being capped on data. Total cost over 24 months is £1033 Get this big data P30 deal from Three