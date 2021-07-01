Grab this Seagate SSD for Xbox Series X/S at the cheapest price we've ever seen

Storage is a precious commodity on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, especially when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have so many games at their fingertips available to download. That 1TB SSD built into the Series X fills up surprisingly fast, and doubly so on the Series S's relatively meager 500GB.

That's where the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S comes into play, a 'Designed for Xbox' official storage solution that adds an extra 1TB to your console. Usually, it's a pretty expensive SSD, but Amazon currently has it knocked down to £183.32 (it's usually £219.99). (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The last time this Seagate SSD was discounted so heavily was last year, so now might be the ideal time to make your purchase if you've been planning on expanding storage on your Xbox Series X/S for some time.

Today's best Seagate Storage Expansion Card deal on Amazon

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: £219.99 £183.32 at Amazon

Save 17% - This Seagate Storage Expansion Card is one of the few official external SSDs available for Xbox Series X/S, and is the perfect way to potentially double or triple your storage space depending on which console you own.View Deal

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card certainly isn't cheap, even at this discounted price. But if you're after a storage solution that both adds a ton of space to your Xbox Series X/S console, as well as providing the lightning-quick load times of the consoles' built-in SSD, alternatives are few and far between and rarely this good.

We expect the retail price of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card to drop further if and when more official Xbox Series X/S storage solutions are released, or if purpose-built external SSDs become more readily available for consoles. For now, this discount is among the best prices we've seen for the storage device.

As mentioned, this Seagate SSD is the perfect companion to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. With loads of games being added consistently at a monthly cost, it's easy to max out your Xbox Series X/S's storage space using Game Pass, so the Seagate Storage Expansion Card will give your console plenty more room to breathe.

More Seagate Storage Expansion Card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.