This 24TB hard drive has over 200,000 5-star reviews and you can get one for less than $280 this Memorial Day
Save big in more ways than one with this massive 24TB external hard drive, now $279.99
The Memorial Day sales are a great time to find extra storage solutions - and this one certainly caught my eye. The Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive is now $279.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon.
This HDD offers automatic recognition on Windows and Mac devices along with a simple drag-and-drop interface, making it quick and easy to start transferring and managing data as soon as you connect it to your device.
With a 7200 RPM (rotations per minute) hard disk speed, it's faster than many standard external HDDs, so you'll spend less time transferring data and dealing with large file management. And while the HDD might not be as fast as a solid-state drive, you're getting a whole lot of storage in the Memorial Day sales here.
For UK readers, it's also discounted, and you can nab the Seagate Expension 24TB HDD for £374.99 (was £411.16) at Amazon.
Today's best Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive HDD deal
You can now grab an impressive 15% off this Seagate Expansion 24TB External Hard Drive. With a large storage capacity, this is great for heavy users looking to store high volumes of photos, musics, videos, and documents - it's also a popular choice with gamers for the same reason.
- In the UK the Seagate Expansion 24TB
was £411.16now £374.99 at Amazon
Did I mention that 24TB is a huge amount of storage?
If you so wanted, you could back up 200 HD, extended edition copies of the Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit prequels) and still have a little room left over - that's around 4000 hours of high-quality, 1080p video. Alternatively, you could store around 5-6 million songs. That's a lot of Taylor Swift.
Plus, you can rest easy knowing that all of your important music, video, games, and documents are protected by Rescue Data Recovery Services.
It's an impressive bit of kit at an impressive price.
But don't just take my word for it. This product is a firm favorite amongst users and has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over a quarter of a million reviews.
The best Memorial Day sales - quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.