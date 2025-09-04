If you're looking for huge amounts of additional storage, but don't want to pay over the odds for it, we have the perfect deal for you. The Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD is on sale right now on Newegg for just $249.99.

I'm also seeing it at the same discount price on Walmart sold by Newegg. That's exceptional value. I had to pinch myself when I saw it. At just over one cent per gigabyte, it brings enterprise-level capacity within reach of business users and prosumers who rightly demand efficiency and reliability from their storage. It's even more of a bargain if you factor in that Newegg is selling the 20TB version for the same price.

And this isn't only one of the largest hard disk drives on the market, it's one of the best internal hard drives you'll find anywhere,

Today's best Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD deal

Save 17% Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD: was $300 now $249.99 at Newegg The Barracuda 24TB hard drive is an outstanding deal at just $250, working out to a little over $0.10 per GB. Designed for business users and prosumers, it combines vast capacity with proven reliability, a 7200 RPM spindle speed, 512MB cache, and transfer rates up to 190MB per second. Ideal for handling backups, archives, and large-scale data projects, it offers the performance and scalability needed in today’s data-heavy environments. Hard disk drives of this capacity and at this price don't hang around for long, and 24TB at this cost is simply a must-have, so act fast and grab it while stocks last. Read more ▼

Built for heavy workloads, the Barracuda is a 3.5 inch internal drive featuring a 7200 RPM spindle speed, 512MB cache, and transfer rates up to 190MB per second.

These specifications make it well suited for handling large data sets, media libraries, and complex project files without bottlenecks.

Seagate’s DiscWizard software further streamlines migration and cloning, ensuring upgrades and expansions can be integrated smoothly into existing systems.

For organizations and professionals who need to consolidate storage, reduce hardware footprints, or create robust local archives, the 24TB Barracuda offers both capacity and dependability in a single unit.

At this price, it's an incredibly cost effective way to build or expand high performance storage environments.

Available at Newegg for 17% discount off the usual RRP and at just $10.21 per TB, it's significantly cheaper than you'll fine it elsewhere.

Seagate's Barracuda 24TB represents an incredibly smart investment in scalable storage that balances performance, reliability, and long term value.