Grab this Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay headphones deal while you can

If you're after a stylish pair of over-ear headphones that offer a bassy sound that's as refined as they look then you'll want to grab this great deal on the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4 wireless headphones while you can.

Right now Robert Dyas in the UK has the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4 down to £100 (saving you £150 on the RRP). While these cans are now four years old they still have plenty offer fans of the brand's stylish cans who aren't fussed with technological bells and whistles.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 deals in your region)

Like the rest of the Bang & Olufsen lineup, the BeoPlay H4 headphones ooze luxury. They're constructed using leather and aluminum among other premium materials, ensuring these cans look great, feel comfy, and will last you for a long time.

They also sound good. While trying out the B&O BeoPlay H4 headphones, we found they offered a solid and refined bass that fans of music focusing on deeper tones are sure to be delighted by.

However, these simplified headphones miss out on some features that you'd find in equally costly options. There's no active noise-cancellation for one, and the battery life is just 19 hours (not the end of the world, but other cans offer upwards of 30 hours).

What you're paying for here is the stylish look of the BeoPlay H4 – think of these as more of a fashion accessory than a traditional piece of tech.

If you want your headphones to make a statement, then this £150 saving is one to take advantage of while you can, but if you want something that puts function ahead of fashion you might be better off with one of our picks for the best headphones of 2022.